 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson Smith • Holt football
0 comments

Jackson Smith • Holt football

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jackson Smith, Holt

Jackson Smith, Holt football

A 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior wide receiver, Smith caught 12 passes for 156 yards to help the Indians pull off a 31-28 last-second, come-from-behind win over Chaminade in a Class 5 state quarterfinal game. He made a big play late in the fourth quarter, grabbing a 2-point conversion pass to tie the game 28-28 with 1:38 to play, setting the stage for Brayden Burthardt’s game-winning field goal with 1.7 seconds remaining. A three-time all-conference selection, two-time second-team all-state honoree and a first-team All-Metro pick last season, Smith leads the area in receptions (91), is among the leaders in receiving yards (1,066) and has caught 17 TD passes.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News