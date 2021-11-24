Jackson Smith • Holt football

A 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior wide receiver, Smith caught 12 passes for 156 yards to help the Indians pull off a 31-28 last-second, come-from-behind win over Chaminade in a Class 5 state quarterfinal game. He made a big play late in the fourth quarter, grabbing a 2-point conversion pass to tie the game 28-28 with 1:38 to play, setting the stage for Brayden Burthardt’s game-winning field goal with 1.7 seconds remaining. A three-time all-conference selection, two-time second-team all-state honoree and a first-team All-Metro pick last season, Smith leads the area in receptions (91), is among the leaders in receiving yards (1,066) and has caught 17 TD passes.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.