Jackson Smith • Holt football

A 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior wide receiver, Smith caught 12 passes for 156 yards to help the Indians pull off a 31-28 last-second, come-from-behind win over Chaminade in a Class 5 state quarterfinal game. He made a big play late in the fourth quarter, grabbing a 2-point conversion pass to tie the game 28-28 with 1:38 to play, setting the stage for Brayden Burthardt’s game-winning field goal with 1.7 seconds remaining. A three-time all-conference selection, two-time second-team all-state honoree and a first-team All-Metro pick last season, Smith leads the area in receptions (91), is among the leaders in receiving yards (1,066) and has caught 17 TD passes.