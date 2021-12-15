Jackson Tucker • Hillsboro wrestling

A freshman wrestling at 126 pounds, Tucker scored team-high 66 points and posted a 7-0 record to help Hawks finish as runner-up in the Missouri Duals at Helias in Jefferson City. Hillsboro won five pool duals before losing to Helias in final. The key victory for Tucker was a 4-3 decision over Jack Lage of Helias, who was an undefeated state champion last season. Tucker also had big wins over highly regarded wrestlers from Neosho and Lebanon. In his seven tournament matches, Tucker won by fall twice, tech fall twice, decision twice and once by forfeit. Tucker won two matches prior to the tournament and is currently 9-0.