The sophomore earned bonus points in all four of his matches while helping the Hawks score 179.5 points to capture the Class 3 team championship, the first in program history, by ending Whitfield’s six-year title run. Tucker did his part by winning the 132-pound championship with a 14-6 major decision against Chad Benwell of North Point. It was one of two major decisions for Tucker to go along with two victories by fall, crucial for scoring extra team points. A state runner-up as a freshman at 126 pounds, Tucker finished the season with a 43-1 record. He was one of four Hawks individual champions along with Carter Wallis (106), Sam Richardson (157) and Griffin Ray (165).