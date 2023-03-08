The senior goaltender was a rock in the net to help the Jaguars finish 21-4-4 and capture the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Wickenheiser Cup title for the first time in program history. Winkles topped it off by making 24 saves, including eight in the third period, of Zumwalt West’s 2-1 victory against Lafayette in the Wickenheiser Cup final at Centene Community Ice Center. He went 6-1-1 during the playoffs, losing only the opening game 6-0 to Oakville, with a .905 save percentage and 2.08 goals allowed average along with one shutout. That included an 18-save performance in a 4-1 victory against MICDS to win that semifinal series. In the regular season, Winkles was 10-1-1 with 21 goals allowed, a .908 save percentage and two shutouts.