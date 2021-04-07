A senior left-handed pitcher, Frost tossed a complete-game two-hitter with 16 strikeouts and went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in a 2-1 victory over MICDS. Using a fastball that peaks out in the upper 80s and a curveball, he struck out the side in the third inning, fanned seven between the second and fourth innings and struck out 12 out of 14 batters and one point. He had a no hitter through four innings before giving up a hit in the fifth and the seventh. Overall, Frost is 3-1 win a 1.00 ERA for the Tigers. He has signed with Wabash Valley College, a junior college in Mount Carmel, Ill.
Jacob Frost • Oakville baseball
