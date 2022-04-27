Jacob McKee • Father McGivney baseball

A junior third baseman, McKee hit three home runs and drove in seven runs in a 12-1, six-inning win over Macomb. The win is part of a Griffins’ winning streak that has reached 18 games, and the three home runs is the most in a game this season for an area player. He hit a two-run homer in the first inning, a three-run shot in the fifth and another two-run blast in the sixth. Also last week, he had a double and two RBI in a 5-4 win over Althoff. For the season, McKee, an all-conference honoree last season, is batting .328 with a .469 on base percentage, a .578 slugging percentage, four home runs and 25 RBI.