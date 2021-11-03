Jacob Meyers • Festus cross country

A senior, Meyers won the Class 4 District 1 meet, covering the course at Bridle Ridge Acres in Hillsboro in 15 minutes, 52.82 seconds, to lead the Tigers to the team title. Meyers ran with a lead pack of six runners until the final 800 meters, when he had a good kick to separate from the pack on his way to a win by five seconds over Ladue standout Andrew Smock. Meyers, who was slowed by illness early in the season, was coming off a victory in the JCAA meet. He finished 27th at the Forest Park Festival and 17th at the Chile Pepper Festival in 15:39. Last season, he was a part of a Tigers team that tied a state record for consecutive state team championships with their seventh.