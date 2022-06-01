Jacob Meyers • Festus track and field

A senior who is headed to Wichita State on a cross country and track scholarship, Meyers became the first Festus boy to win four events at the same state meet. At the Class 4 state meet at Jefferson City High School, he broke his own school record in winning the 800 meters in 1:54.46, won the 1,600 (4:16.09), took first in the 3,200 (9:13.19) and anchored the winning 3,200 relay. Meyers was coming off impressive performances at sectional and district meets, where he won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. His regular season was highlighted by his showing at the William Chrisman Invitational in Independence, where he set a meet record in the 3,200 (9:09).