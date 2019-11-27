A senior defender, Roschke helped anchor a defense along with Nick Grewe that throttled the opposition to help the Spartans claim their sixth state championship. Roschke, who is skilled at winning 50-50 balls and stripping balls from dangerous offensive players, combined with his fellow defenders to hold six opponents since the start of district play to just four goals, including three shutouts. In a 1-0 win in penalty kicks over Lee’s Summit in the Class 4 championship, the De Smet defense shut down the Tigers, including 28-goal scorer Joseph Achugo, for 110 minutes, including two 15-minute sudden-victory periods.
Most popular
-
Cardinal Ritter records signature win over defending champ East St. Louis
-
Notebook: Trinity weathers the storm, makes third semifinal in four years; Lutheran North moves to turf
-
Bruening's three lifts Althoff over Cahokia
-
Fort Zumwalt West gets OT victory against Fort Zumwalt South
-
John Burroughs standout runner Miller signs with Texas A&M