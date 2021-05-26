Jacob Rowold • Valmeyer baseball

 Skip to main content
A senior catcher and pitcher, Rowold had a huge offensive outburst in a 15-0 win over New Athens, going 4-for-4 with two triples, a double and nine RBI. In the first inning, Rowold had two triples, one of which drove in one run and the other scored three. He had a three-run double in the third and delivered a two-run single to lift the Pirates to a walkoff win by the 15-run rule in the fourth. Rowold also was the starting pitcher in the game, working two scoreless inning with four strikeouts. Overall, he is batting .438 with 19 RBI and is 4-3 with a 2.85 ERA. Rowold is a Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete and has signed with Southwestern Illinois College.

