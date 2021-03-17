A senior, Jackson won his second consecutive boys wrestling state title at 285 pounds, capping an undefeated 31-0 season with a 6-3 decision over Dakota Davis of Camdenton in the Class 3 championship match. Up until his final match, Jackson had pinned all 30 of his opponents this season. Along the way to state, Jackson won district and sectional tournaments, placed first at the Pacific Invitational and went undefeated in the Fort Zumwalt New Year’s Eve Duals and the Metro Catholic Conference duals. Jackson, who went 128-21 in his career, was an offensive guard for the De Smet football team that won a Class 6 state championship in 2019 and took second in 2020.
Jacobi Jackson • De Smet wrestling