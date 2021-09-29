Jada Johnson • Hazelwood East softball

A junior shortstop, Johnson had an offensive outburst to lift the Spartans to a pair of victories last week. Against McCluer, she went 4 for 4 with a triple, a walk, four RBI and five runs scored as the Spartans rolled to a 29-2 win in a game that was shortened to four innings. Two days later, the Hazelwood East offense was clicking again and Johnson was right in the middle of the onslaught, going 2 for 2 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in a three-inning game. Overall, Johnson is batting .750 with a 1.083 slugging percentage and 13 RBI. A second-year starter, Johnson also plays soccer.