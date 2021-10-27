Jaedin Blankenship • Sullivan softball

A junior, Blankenship pitched the defending state champion Eagles into the Class 3 state semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons. She tossed a three-hit shutout to lead the Eagles to a 7-0 win over Logan-Rogersville in a quarterfinal. Blankenship, who also had two hits at the plate, struck out eight, walked one, and was in control from start to finish. She retired the last 11 batters she faced. Blankenship made 24 appearances during the regular season but just nine starts. She was promoted into the starting role for the district final, in which she struck out 12 and allowed just six hits in a 10-3 win over Owensville. Overall, she is 12-4 with a 1.63 ERA.