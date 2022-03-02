Jahaad Fort • Priory basketball

A 5-foot-11 point guard and team captain, who will be attending Southwest Baptist University on a football scholarship, Fort continued his outstanding senior season with big performances in a pair of victories last week. Against Lutheran South, he poured in 35 points, grabbed six rebounds, made five steals and three assists in a 70-52 win. The Ravens slipped past University City 49-47 in their next game to open the Class 4 District 6 Tournament and Fort led the way again with 21 points, four rebounds and three steals. Fort, who is averaging 21 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals, has been named to three all-tournament teams. He earned third-team All-Metro honors in football as a receiver.