A 5-foot-10 senior forward, Kirk led the Hawks to a pair of wins over formidable opponents last week. Against Whitfield, she had a double-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in a 49-37 nonconference win. In the Hawks’ next game, she scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made three steals in a 64-40 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool win over Kirkwood. A starter since midway through her sophomore season, an all-tournament selection at Hillsboro, Visitation and O’Fallon this season and an all-conference honoree last season, Kirk is averaging a team-high 19 points and 9.2 rebounds.
Jakayla Kirk • Hazelwood Central basketball