Jake Ellis • Triad soccer

A senior center midfielder and co-captain who is versatile enough to play anywhere on the field, Ellis has led the Knights into the Class 2A Triad Sectional final against Mascoutah on Friday. He helped the Knights advance through the regional last week by scoring a goal and assisting in four others in an 11-0 semifinal win over Jerseyville. In a 5-0 win over Carbondale in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday, Ellis scored the Knights’ fifth goal in the 60th minute. Ellis leads the Knights in scoring with 24 goals and 10 assists despite only 40 to 50 minutes per game because the Knights have been so dominant, having scored 122 goals as a team and given up only nine.