Jake Karolczak • St. Dominic soccer
A senior forward, Karolczak was the leading scorer in the St. Dominic Super Cup with three goals and two assists for eight points in three games as the Crusaders captured the championship of their own tournament. Karolczak opened the tourney by scoring the game’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Holt. Then he had a hand in all three Crusaders’ goals with a goal and two assists in a 3-0 victory over Fort Zumwalt West. He closed out the event by scoring a goal to help lift the Crusaders to a 2-0 win over Liberty. Overall, Karolczak, who his first year of high school soccer after playing club ball his previous three years, has nine goals and three assists.

