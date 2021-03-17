 Skip to main content
Jake Mann • Ladue wrestling
Jake Mann • Ladue wrestling

Jake Mann, Ladue

Jake Mann, Ladue wrestling

A senior who has signed with Princeton, Mann completed an undefeated 36-0 season with a dominant 14-1 major decision over LJ Davenport of KC Grandview in the title match at 138 pounds for his third consecutive Class 3 boys state championship. Mann won his quarterfinal match with a first-period pin and took an 11-5 decision in the semifinals. Only four of his matches this season went the distance as he piled up 30 falls along with two technical falls, one major decision and three decisions. He only lost to three wrestlers from Missouri during his career, in which he compiled a 160-8 record.

