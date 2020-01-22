A senior, McCollum ran his record to 18-0 by winning four consecutive matches to claim the boys championship of the 195-pound weight class at the St. Charles West Invitational. In his first tournament of the season, McCollum pinned his first two opponents before winning by a major decision in the semifinals, setting the stage for his championship match against Cahokia’s Arnold Edwards, who came in ranked No. 2 at 182 pounds by illinoismatmen.com. McCollum came through with a dominating performance to win by major decision 14-6. He finished fourth in the Missouri Class 4 state tournament last season and won a championship at the Ohio Tournament of Champions last summer.
Jake McCollum • Eureka wrestling