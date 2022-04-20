 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jake McCutcheon • Francis Howell baseball

A senior shortstop who has committed to Missouri State, McCutcheon helped the Vikings win five games in 48 hours to capture the championship of the Columbia (Mo.) Tournament. In the tournament, he batted .524 with four home runs and 10 RBI. In a 17-10 win over Grain Valley in the championship game, he went 4-for-5 with a two home runs — a leadoff solo shot and a 3-run blast — and 10 RBI. He had three doubles and two RBI in an 8-0 win over defending Class 5 champion Willard, which came in ranked No. 1 in the state. McCutcheon is among the area leaders in batting average (.486), home runs (4), RBI (26), runs scored (33) and slugging percentage (.851).

