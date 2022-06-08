 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
﻿Jake McCutcheon • Francis Howell baseball

Jake McCutcheon, Francis Howell

Jake McCutcheon, Francis Howell baseball

A senior shortstop who has signed with Missouri State, McCutcheon led the Vikings to a third-place finish in Class 6. In a 4-3 semifinal loss to eventual champion Liberty North in 10 innings, he went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI. In the third inning with the score tied 1-1, he hit a two-run blast over the 20-foot-high fence in right field his sixth home run of the season and a 3-1 Howell lead. McCutcheon also made a leaping catch to thwart a Liberty North rally in the ninth to keep the keep the score tied 3-3. A first-team all-conference and all-district selection, McCutcheon is among the area leaders in batting average (.482), home runs, RBI (38) and slugging percentage (.799).

News