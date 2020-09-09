Jake Nowak • Borgia soccer

A senior forward, Nowak scored nine goals in two games to lead the Knights to a pair of victories in Cape Girardeau. After being shut out in their first two games, the Knights turned the tables, rolling past Cape Central 7-1 and Nowak led the way by scoring two hat tricks in one game, netting three goals in each half. In the Knights’ next game, Nowak was at it again, scoring three goals in a 5-2 win over Poplar Bluff. Last season, Nowak was an all-conference selection after putting up 21 goals and 12 assists. He has been the kicker for Borgia’s football team since his freshman year.
