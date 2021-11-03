 Skip to main content
Jake Pollock • Althoff soccer
Jake Pollock • Althoff soccer

A junior center midfielder and forward, Pollock led the Crusaders to a runner-up finish in the Class 1A state tournament. He had all three assists in the Crusaders’ 3-2 overtime win over Sacred Heart-Griffin in the super-sectional round and scored three goals and assisted on another in a 4-1 state semifinal win over Bloomington Central Catholic. He closed out the season by scoring the lone Althoff goal in a 2-1 loss to Wheaton Academy in the state championship game. Pollock, who finished this season with 21 goals and 19 assists, was named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team.

