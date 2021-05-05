Jake Wedding • Chaminade water polo

A freshman winger, Wedding has been a scoring machine for Chaminade this season. Last week in three games he had 19 goals and three assists. In his last five games, he has 33 goals and seven assists. He had 10 goals and one assist in a 17-4 win over Lafayette, five goals and one assist in a 19-4 victory over John Burroughs and four goals and one assist in a 10-7 win over Ladue. Wedding's performance has helped lead Chaminade to a seventh seed in Missouri Water Polo District Tournament, which starts Thursday. He is among the area scoring leaders with 58 goals and 11 assists (127 points) and also is a member of the Chaminade swimming team.