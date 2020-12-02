 Skip to main content
Jalen Hampton • University City basketball
A 6-foot-7 senior forward, Hampton had three monster dunks in scoring a team-high 26 points to lead the Lions to a 69-48 victory over Fort Zumwalt North in the championship game of the 68th Borgia Turkey Tournament. Hampton, who was named the tournament’s MVP, also had five rebounds, three steals and three blocks. He had a double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) in a semifinal win over Washington after scoring 16 points in a first-round win over Union. A three-year starter and two-time first-team all-conference selection, Hampton averaged a team-high 16.2 points and 7.7 rebounds last season.

