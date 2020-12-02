Jalen Pace • MICDS football

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior outside linebacker and tight end, Pace intercepted two passes, made four tackles and caught two passes to lead the Rams to a 56-20 win over Union in a Class 4 state semifinal. Early in the second quarter with the game scoreless, Pace picked off a pass at the goal line to thwart Union’s fourth-down attempt. Then, with 4:34 left in the third quarter, Pace made another interception and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Rams a 49-14 lead, which started the running clock. Pace, who also had two interceptions in a quarterfinal win over Hannibal, has 42 tackles, three sacks and four interceptions this season.
