 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jalen Pace • MICDS football
0 comments

Jalen Pace • MICDS football

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Jalen Pace, MICDS

Jalen Pace, MICDS football

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior outside linebacker and tight end, Pace intercepted two passes, made four tackles and caught two passes to lead the Rams to a 56-20 win over Union in a Class 4 state semifinal. Early in the second quarter with the game scoreless, Pace picked off a pass at the goal line to thwart Union’s fourth-down attempt. Then, with 4:34 left in the third quarter, Pace made another interception and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Rams a 49-14 lead, which started the running clock. Pace, who also had two interceptions in a quarterfinal win over Hannibal, has 42 tackles, three sacks and four interceptions this season.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports