Jalen Riad • Priory football

A 5-foot-9, 200-pound senior running back and linebacker, Riad scored touchdowns three different ways, rushed seven times for 35 yards and caught three passes for 104 yards to lead the Ravens to a 42-26 win over Westminster. In the first quarter, he recovered a fumble and ran 46 yards for a TD, and in the second quarter he made a 71-yard TD reception to help the Ravens build a 22-14 halftime lead. Then with Priory leading 36-26 late in the fourth quarter, Riad picked off a pass and ran 53 yards for a score. Overall, he has rushed for 108 yards, caught eight passes for 129 yards and made 17 tackles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions.