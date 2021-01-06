 Skip to main content
Jaliyah Green • Holt basketball
A 5-foot-10 senior guard, Green led Holt to the championship of the 27th St. Dominic Tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. In the championship game against host St. Dominic, she had a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a 62-52 victory. She was coming off a double-double performance (17 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists) in a 63-45 semifinal win over Fort Zumwalt South and had 18 points and seven rebounds to lift Holt to a 49-41 first-round win over St. Charles West. The GAC South Conference player of the year last season, Green has signed to play for Southeast Missouri State.

