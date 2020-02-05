Jaliyah Green • Holt basketball
0 comments

Jaliyah Green • Holt basketball

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Jaliyah Green, Holt

Jaliyah Green, Holt basketball

A 5-foot-10 junior guard, Green was named MVP of the Washington tournament as Holt captured the championship. She averaged 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in the tournament, including 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 52-43 win over Lutheran South in the title game. A three-year starter and two-year captain, she is averaging a team-high 15.9 points along with six rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.4 steals. Green, who missed five games in late December and early January with an ankle injury, was second-team all-conference as a freshman and sophomore.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports