Jamal Roberts • St. Mary’s football

A 6-foot-2, 194-pound senior running back and Mizzou recruit, Roberts ran for 214 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Dragons to a 55-34 win over Hillsboro in a Class 4 state quarterfinal. St. Mary’s trailed by six points at halftime, but Roberts wasted no time in setting the tone for the Dragons in the second half, taking the first play from scrimmage 76 yards for a touchdown to tie the game. Roberts followed with scoring runs of 4 and 5 yards, respectively, to give St. Mary’s a 34-20 lead. An all-conference selection, Roberts has rushed for a team-leading 1,666 yards and 25 TDs. He is averaging a first down (12.2 yards) per carry.