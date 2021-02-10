 Skip to main content
Jamaray Davenport • Normandy basketball
A 6-foot senior guard who is one of the area’s top offensive threats, averaging nearly 20 points per game, Davenport helped the Vikings to two wins last week. He had 24 points, four assists and three steals in a 63-46 victory over Northwest Cedar Hill and tallied 28 points and five steals in a 64-55 loss at Priory. The Vikings ended the week on a winning note, topping Clayton 77-56 with Davenport contributing 16 points, four assists and three steals. He is second in the area in 3-pointers (57) and is among the leaders in steals (3.2). Davenport was named to the all-tournament team at Fort Zumwalt North in January.

