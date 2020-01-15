James Griffin • Parkway West wrestling
James Griffin • Parkway West wrestling

James Griffin, Parkway West

James Griffin, Parkway West wrestling

A senior, Griffin won the championship of the 152-pound weight class in the boys division of the Lafayette “Fred Ross” Invitational. He won by a 5-2 decision over Jackson's Garner Horman in the championship after winning two matches, one of which came by fall, to advance to the title match. Griffin (20-1) also has won tournaments at Parkway South and Parkway West and finished second place at Chaminade, where he suffered his only loss of the season to a defending state champion. A two-time state qualifier, Griffin has drawn interest from schools including Lindenwood, Missouri Baptist and Maryville.

