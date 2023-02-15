The Shells junior is seeded third in the 220-pound weight class for the Illinois Class 1A state tournament, which gets under way Thursday in Champaign. A first-time state tournament qualifier, Herring has posted a 35-5 record and won the Class 1A Carterville Sectional title last week with an 11-3 major decision in the championship match against Wood River sophomore Drake Champlin, avenging a season-ending loss to Champlin from 2022. Herring’s sectional title, which included a pair of pins in earlier rounds, followed victories at Litchfield, Quincy and the regional tournament to go along with a third-place finish at Mascoutah and fourth-place showing at Princeton. He is ranked No. 6 in Class 1A at 220 by illinoismatmen.com.