James Ramey • Ladue water polo

A senior who plays the 2-meter center position and leads the area in scoring with 126 goals and 31 assists, Ramey continued his scoring binge to lead the Rams to three wins last week. He accounted for 75 percent of the Rams’ offense by exploding for 15 goals in a 20-8 win over Lafayette and followed by scoring four goals and assisting on five others in a 20-8 victory over Chaminade. He closed out the week with a seven-goal, three-assist performance to lift the Rams to a 17-4 win over John Burroughs. Last season, Ramey was a second-team All-Metro, second-team all-conference and second-team all-district honoree. He also was a swimmer for Ladue.