Jamey Johnson • Seckman softball

During a recent seven-game stretch, Johnson, a junior right fielder, went 11-for-21 with three 3-hit games, three doubles and five RBI. She had a hit and two walks in a 17-0 win over Cape Central, was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a 13-5 win over St. Dominic, went 3-for-3 with an RBI in an 8-0 victory over Festus and was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI in a 19-4 win over Windsor. Overall this season, Johnson is batting .458 with a .583 slugging percentage and five RBI. A two-year starter, Johnson was an all-Suburban Conference Yellow Pool selection as a sophomore last year after batting .388 with 13 RBI.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.