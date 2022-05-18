 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janaysia Byrd • Belleville West track and field

Janaysia Byrd, Belleville West

Janaysia Byrd, Belleville West track and field

A senior who has signed with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Byrd won the 100-meter hurdles (14.69), 300 hurdles (46.43) and ran the anchor leg on the 400 relay that finished second at the Class 3A Danville Sectional. She advanced to this week’s 3A state meet in all three events. Earlier this month, Byrd placed second in the 100 hurdles (14.82), the 300 hurdles (48.65) and the long jump (5.01 meters) at the Southwestern Conference Championships. She recorded a personal-record time of 14.48 seconds in the 100 hurdles at the Collinsville Invitational.

