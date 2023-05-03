The Angels have been on a roll all season with 13 consecutive victories since a season-opening loss and Jackson is one of the reasons why. A sophomore midfielder, Jackson had six goals, six assists, 11 draw controls, seven ground balls and two caused turnovers last week during three St. Joseph’s victories. That included five goals, one assist, four ground balls and four draw controls in a 15-4 victory against Parkway West. Jackson has recorded no fewer than two points in any game this season and has scored a goal in all but two. She is the area’s assists leader with 32, ranks third in caused turnovers with 23 and is seventh in points with 57.