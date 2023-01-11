Jarius Powers • Alton basketball

A 6-foot sophomore forward, Powers was named the undefeated Redbirds’ player of the game in their 63-50 win over Arlington Heights Hersey in the Grow the Game Shootout at North Central College in Naperville, Ill. She had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two assists and three steals. It was the second double-double of the week for Powers, who had 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 66-24 win over Belleville West to kick off the new calendar year. An all-tournament honoree at the Mascoutah Invitational over the holidays, Powers is averaging 12.6 points, a team-leading eight rebounds along with two assists.