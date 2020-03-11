Jashawn Anderson • East St. Louis basketball
Jashawn Anderson • East St. Louis basketball

Jashawn Anderson, East St. Louis

Jashawn Anderson, East St. Louis basketball

A 5-foot-10 senior guard, Anderson had pair of 20-plus point games to lead the Flyers to the Class 3A Triad Regional championship for their third consecutive regional title. He had 24 points, including three 3-pointers, four assists and three steals as the Flyers eliminated host Triad 65-39 in the regional final. Anderson was coming off a 20-point, five-assist game in a 74-42 semifinal win over Cahokia. A three-year starter and an all-tournament selection at the Salem Invitational in January, Anderson is averaging 11.7 points, 5.5 assists and 2.8 steals. He was a member of East St. Louis’ Class 2A state champion 400-meter relay last year.

