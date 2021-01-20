A 5-foot-9 sophomore guard, Gray led the Pirates to three victories last week as part of a winning streak that has reached five games. She had 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 59-54 win at Visitation. She provided 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 60-47 victory over Parkway South and had a double-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals to lift Pattonville to a 52-24 win over St. Charles. A two-year starter, Gray is among area leaders in scoring (17.6 points), rebounds (7.8), assists (3.9) and steals (3.9). She was named to the all-tournament team at MICDS in December.
Jasmine Gray • Pattonville basketball