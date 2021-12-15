Jasmine Gray • Pattonville basketball

A 5-foot-8 junior guard combo guard, who can play multiple positions, Gray led the Pirates to a pair of victories last week as part of a four-game winning streak heading into a 17-day break. She had 28 points, eight rebounds and six steals in a 48-37 win over Holt and put up 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 62-35 win over Parkway West. Last season, she was named the Suburban Conference Red Pool player of the year after leading Pattonville to the championship. She also earned first-team all-district honors last season and was selected to two all-tournament teams after averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.9 steals.