A 6-foot-3 senior post player, Manuel achieved two major milestones in her career recently. First, she eclipsed the 1,000-point mark with a 20-point performance against Clayton. She is just the third player in Summit girls basketball history to reach that mark. Nine days later, she had 25 points and 17 rebounds in a 52-50 loss at Marquette, eclipsing the 1,000-rebound mark for her career. She is the first player in Summit history to have reached 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career. Manuel has been named to all-tournament teams at Principia and Summit this season and was a first-team all-conference selection last season.
Jasmine Manuel • Summit basketball
