A 6-foot-1 senior guard, Moore helped the Trojans capture their third consecutive regional title. In a 92-63 win over Lovejoy in the Class 1A Valmeyer Regional final, Moore scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds, made five steals and blocked two shots. He was coming off big performances in a first-round win over Lebanon (18 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals) and in the semifinals against Gibault (25 points). An all-tournament selection at Galesburg and Collinsville, Moore is averaging a team-high 19.4 points along with 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.5 steals. He also plays baseball and competes in track and field.
Javonnie Moore • Madison basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A senior and University of Illinois signee, Odom won the Class 3A championship at 160 pounds. Odom's 3-1 decision against DeKalb's Bradley Gil…
A sophomore, Dennis won three gold medals to help lead the Pioneers to a second-place finish in the Class 2 state championships at St. Peters …
A sophomore, Cole completed her second consecutive undefeated season (30-0) by winning the state championship at 110 pounds with an 11-2 major…
A senior, Orf won the individual title in the Illinois girls bowling state championships at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford. She knocked down 2,74…
A 5-foot-10 senior forward, Kirk led the Hawks to a pair of wins over formidable opponents last week. Against Whitfield, she had a double-doub…
A senior, Porter capped off an undefeated (45-0) season by winning the Class 3 championship at 285 pounds with a 7-4 victory over Neosho's Zan…
A senior, Shetley became the first wrestler in program history to win a state championship when he captured the Class 2 title at 182 pounds at…
A 6-foot-4 junior forward, Moore led Jennings to a pair of wins last week with a triple-double and a double-double. Those victories extended J…