Javonnie Moore • Madison basketball
Javonnie Moore • Madison basketball

Javonnie Moore, Madison

Javonnie Moore, Madison basketball

A 6-foot-1 senior guard, Moore helped the Trojans capture their third consecutive regional title. In a 92-63 win over Lovejoy in the Class 1A Valmeyer Regional final, Moore scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds, made five steals and blocked two shots. He was coming off big performances in a first-round win over Lebanon (18 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals) and in the semifinals against Gibault (25 points). An all-tournament selection at Galesburg and Collinsville, Moore is averaging a team-high 19.4 points along with 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.5 steals. He also plays baseball and competes in track and field.

