A sophomore all-around standout, Tiller helped the Flyers win four consecutive games as part of a 4-1 start, including a pair of back-to-back games in Louisville. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Tiller plays defense and long stick middle and takes faceoffs. He also plays in Lindbergh’s man-up rotation with a long pole. In last week’s four victories — Louisville DeSales (20-0), Louisville duPont Manual (19-8), Marquette (10-6) and Eureka (9-7) — Tiller clamped down defensively, allowing one point to the player he was marking. For the season, Tiller is averaging 3.8 ground balls per game. He has 10 caused turnovers, two assists and is winning 80 percent of his faceoffs.