A 5-foot-8, 150-pound freshman running back and kick returner, Patterson ran 67 percent of the Hawks’ offensive plays, carrying the ball 44 times for 214 yards with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs, in a 23-6 win over Sikeston in a Class 4 District 1 tournament first-round game. It was the fourth 200-yard rushing game in the last five for Patterson. Overall, Patterson, who has started since the first game of the season, has rushed for 1,364 and 14 TDs with an average of 5 yards per carry. He also has returned 11 kickoffs for 212 yards (19.3 yards per return). A first-team all-conference selection this season, Patterson plans to wrestle and play baseball.
