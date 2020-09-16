 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jaxin Patterson • Hillsboro football
0 comments

Jaxin Patterson • Hillsboro football

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro

Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro football

A 5-foot-9, 170-pound sophomore running back, Patterson rushed the ball 23 times for 219 yards, two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in a 47-20 win at home over Cape Central. Patterson found the end zone on runs of 20 and 7 yards in the first quarter and tacked on a 2-point conversion run to give the Hawks a 21-7 lead heading into the second quarter. Patterson is tied for third in the area in rushing yards (374), has scored three TDs and is averaging nearly 7 yards per carry. He was an all-conference selection last season and also plays baseball.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports