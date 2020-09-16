Jaxin Patterson • Hillsboro football

A 5-foot-9, 170-pound sophomore running back, Patterson rushed the ball 23 times for 219 yards, two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in a 47-20 win at home over Cape Central. Patterson found the end zone on runs of 20 and 7 yards in the first quarter and tacked on a 2-point conversion run to give the Hawks a 21-7 lead heading into the second quarter. Patterson is tied for third in the area in rushing yards (374), has scored three TDs and is averaging nearly 7 yards per carry. He was an all-conference selection last season and also plays baseball.
