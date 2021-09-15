Jay Harris • Timberland football

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior running back and defensive back, Harris rushed for 190 yards on 14 carries, scored five touchdowns and made five tackles and four assists as the Wolves held off a late Fort Zumwalt North rally for a 41-40 victory. Harris had second-quarter TD runs of 54 and 4 yards and scored from 39, 1 and 38 yards out in the second half. It was a breakout game offensively for Harris, who has rushed for 333 yards (9.8 yards per carry) and seven TDs and has 17 tackles and one interception. A three-year starter, Harris was first-team all-conference and second-team all-state in Class 6 as a defensive back last season.