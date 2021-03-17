 Skip to main content
Jaycee Foeller • De Soto wrestling
Jaycee Foeller • De Soto wrestling

Jaycee Foeller, De Soto

Jaycee Foeller, De Soto wrestling

A senior, Foeller capped off a perfect high school career with her third consecutive girls wrestling state championship. Foeller won by pinning Parkway West senior Emma Carter late in the first period of the 174-pound state championship match. Foeller came to the state tournament having pinned her way to district and sectional titles. She finished her De Soto career with a 121-0 record and three state championships, including back-to-back titles in the 167-pound weight class her first two seasons. Foeller was 39-0 this season with 25 pins and finished with 85 career pins. She has signed to wrestle at McKendree University.

