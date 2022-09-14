Jayden Barnett • Ritenour football

A 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior quarterback, Barnett completed 15 of 23 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown, carried the ball 14 times for 45 yards and kicked an extra point to lead the Huskies to a 33-27 win at Ladue. The Huskies (2-1) are off to their best start since they won their first six games in 2017. Barnett’s 54-yard TD pass to Derrick Smith Jr. and his extra point gave Ritenour a 27-7 lead with 1:29 left in the second quarter and the Huskies held off a second-half Ladue rally for their first victory in the series since at least 1999. For the season, he has passed for 486 yards and three TDs and rushed for 144 yards and a TD. He is the starting point guard on Ritenour’s basketball team.