Jayden Moffett • Fort Zumwalt South wrestling

A junior, Moffett pinned all four of his opponents to capture the championship of the 220-pound weight class at the GAC Tournament, helping the Bulldogs win the team title. He sealed his individual championship with a second-period pin of Fort Zumwalt North junior Alex Goeke at the 2:44 mark. It was the first tournament victory of the season for Moffett, who finished sixth at the Lee’s Summit Tournament and sixth at Granite City’s Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament. He is now 21-6 with 12 pins on the season. Last season, Moffett finished fourth in the sectional round, falling one win short of qualifying for the state tournament.